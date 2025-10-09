Detectives ask for help investigating October 4 Isla Vista stabbing that hospitalized two men

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – Two men were hospitalized with stab wounds after a fight in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive and investigators are turning to the public for help in their investigation.

On Oct. 4, shortly after midnight, two adult men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds after an altercation in the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Both men are expected to recover from their injuries shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe that several people were involved in the stabbing and that others witnessed the incident who may have cell phone video or photos from the scene explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4150 and those who would like to share their information while remaining anonymous can call 805-681-4171 or visit here.