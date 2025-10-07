How gas prices have changed in Los Angeles in the last week
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.
Los Angeles by the numbers
– Gas current price: $4.73
— California average: $4.66
– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)
– Year change: +$0.16 (+3.4%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $6.49 (10/5/22)
– Diesel current price: $5.17
– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)
– Year change: +$0.31 (+6.3%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.98 (6/18/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
Elen Nika // Shutterstock
#5. Napa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.77
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#4. San Diego, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.77
Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock
#3. Santa Rosa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.79
Istvan Csak // Shutterstock
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.90
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
– Regular gas price: $4.97
