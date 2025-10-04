Skip to Content
Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts Octoberfest

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Ventura County Fairgrounds is hosting its first Octoberfest.

Local breweries are serving up steins of beer.

And there are fresh baked pretzels big enough to share.

The Octoberfest in Munich started in September. 

Garrett Mathiewson wore lederhosen to the weekend event.

He said he went to the Octoberfest in Munich just last year.

"I am really pumped we got to bring a little of that back here," said Mathiewson.

The Octoberfest at the fairgrounds continues on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

For more information visit https://venturacountyfair.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

