Tyrese Gibson turns himself into police, faces animal cruelty charge

(CNN) — Singer-turned-actor Tyrese Gibson turned himself into police in Atlanta on Friday morning, days after breaking his silence about an alleged incident in which his neighbors say his dogs attacked and killed another dog.

Gibson, who faces a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty, was booked just before 6 a.m. local time at Fulton County Jail in Georgia, according to Capt. Nicole Dwyer. Gibson posted a $20,000 bond and has been released, Dwyer added.

An arrest warrant for Gibson, known for his role in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, was issued last week. It stemmed from an alleged incident in which Gibson’s neighbors claim his dogs attacked and killed a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Henry in the upscale Atlanta community of Buckhead, where the star lives.

In a statement released earlier this week, Gibson’s attorney Gabe Banks said Gibson “was out of town when the incident occurred, but he accepts full responsibility for his dogs.”

The statement claimed the dogs involved in the incident had since been rehomed.

Dwyer said on Friday that Gibson’s attorney “has been made aware” that the four dogs involved in the attack need to be turned over to authorities.

“We still do not have the dogs,” Dwyer said.

Gibson’s attorney told CNN in a statement on Friday that “despite what others might say, throughout this entire process Mr. Gibson has cooperated fully with legal authorities and will continue to do so until this matter is resolved.”

“Mr. Gibson once again wants to extend his deepest condolences to the family who lost their dog and respectfully asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels,” Banks said.

