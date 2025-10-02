Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

Tips and recipes for a successful homegating party

“Homegating” is the new approach to tailgating, and its origin stems from the pandemic several years ago; today, it has truly grown into its own entertainment concept. Instead of hosting a “normal” backyard party, take your hosting abilities to the next level by kicking off the football season with the ultimate, extravagant homegating party. Wildfire Outdoor Living shares its top five tips to make sure your homegating party is a hit.

Serve twists on fan favorite dishes

Menus make the party. Don’t just serve burgers — create an artisan burger bar with recipes like juicy bison burgers topped with caramelized bacon and onions and tzatziki-smothered Greek lamb sliders. You want your guests to feel excited, so offer exciting dishes with a twist, like the apple chutney pork chops and chicken shawarma quesadillas — both dishes will surely make their mouths water. (See below for recipes.)

Bartend a mixture of themed cocktails, mocktails, and beer.

Football-themed cocktails like “Hail Marys” (bloody mary’s) are the perfect pair to any dish. You can also replace beer labels with the opposing teams so guests can fan over whichever team they want. Create cocktails that are refreshing and fruity, like watermelon basil coolers and cucumber mint spritzers, to keep the drinks menu diverse and accommodating.

Make décor match your team’s colors to set the mood

Be a team player and support your team with its team colors. Whichever team you’re rooting for, make sure to make the décor match. If your team’s colors are red and white, get tablecloths, cups, and blankets in those colors. Centerpieces like pumpkins, sunflowers, and candles set the ambience for fall and football.

Create an environment for easy watching and easy mingling

Set up your TV or projector as the focal point of entertaining, whether that’s the TV mounted on the wall or the projector streaming in the yard. Ensure you have enough group seating, from sofas to bar stools to comfy poofs and cushions on the ground, so that everyone can socialize and watch the game together.

Encourage guests to dress to impress

Finally, give guests a heads up to dress to impress and encourage them to bring a dish or drink. Dressing to impress will make the experience all the more fun, and picture-perfect too — no filter required.

Recipes for the Ultimate Extravagant Homegating Party

Grilled Bison Burger

With homegating season upon us, this grilled bison burger recipe is the perfect go-to recipe for juicy, flavorful bison burgers. Bison burgers are leaner and slightly sweeter than beef burgers. To cook the best bison burgers requires a few extra preparation tips.

First, handle the meat gently. After forming the patties, refrigerate them before cooking. Then, while cooking on your griddle, make sure the griddle is already hot and a crust forms on the bottom of the bison patties before flipping. Finally, flip bison burgers only once so that the bison burgers hold together. Serve during your favorite game in your home and enjoy.

Caramelized Bacon and Onions Topping

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 30-45 minutes

Servings: About 1 cup (enough for 4 burgers)

Ingredients

1 large onion (about 1 pound), thinly sliced

2 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup Marsala wine

2 tablespoons bacon, cooked and finely chopped

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

Instructions

Start the Onions

In a skillet over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add onions and salt, stirring to coat. Add Wine & Bacon

Once the onions have softened, pour in the Marsala wine and stir in the chopped bacon. Slow Cook

Continue cooking over medium-low heat for 30 – 45 minutes, stirring often. The onions should turn a deep golden brown as they caramelize. Finish

Stir in the sherry vinegar for brightness. Remove from heat and keep warm until ready to use on the bison burgers.

Grilled Bison Burger

Prep Time: 15 minutes (plus onion cooking time)

Cook Time: 8 minutes

Servings: 4 burgers

Ingredients

4 bison patties (½ lb each, formed from ground bison)

Salt, to taste

4 brioche buns, buttered and toasted

4 slices of provolone cheese

Bacon-caramelized onions (see recipe below)

Fresh thyme, for garnish

Instructions

Preheat the griddle

Set to medium heat and preheat for 15 minutes. Cook the Bison Patties

Place patties on the hot griddle. Cook for about 4 minutes per side, seasoning generously with salt. Once flipped, top each patty with provolone cheese and let it melt. Toast the Buns

While the patties cook, toast the buttered brioche buns on the other side of the griddle until golden. Assemble the Bison Burgers

Place each cheesy bison patty on the bottom bun. Generously spoon the caramelized onions on top. Garnish with fresh thyme. Close with the top bun and serve immediately.

Greek Lamb Sliders

Elevate your next backyard party with this Greek lamb sliders recipe. Sure to be a fan favorite, you don’t have to travel far for a taste of the Mediterranean — it can be found right on your griddle with these sliders. These juicy mini lamb burgers are topped with tzatziki and onion for a truly tasty twist.

Pair your Greek lamb sliders with grilled watermelon slices. Simply grill the watermelon on your grill and add a sprinkle of feta cheese and a pinch of basil for extra texture and flavor. Together, the Greek lamb sliders and grilled watermelon slices will surely be a hit.

Greek Lamb Patties

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 4 minutes

Servings: About 10 sliders (1.5 ounces each)

Ingredients

1 pound ground lamb

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon granulated onion

½ teaspoon granulated garlic

Instructions

Mix the Lamb

In a bowl, combine ground lamb, oregano, salt, cumin, onion, and garlic. Using your hands, thoroughly mix until spices are evenly distributed. Form Patties

Shape into slider patties slightly larger than the buns (about 1.5 ounes each). Patties will shrink slightly as they cook.

Greek Lamb Sliders

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 4 minutes

Servings: About 10 sliders

Ingredients

Prepared Greek lamb slider patties

Slider buns

Tzatziki sauce

Thinly shaved red onion

Instructions

Preheat the griddle

Set the griddle to medium heat and preheat for 10-15 minutes.

Cook Patties

Cook lamb patties on the griddle for about 2 minutes per side. They cook quickly! Once cooked, remove patties and set aside briefly.

Toast the Buns

Toast slider buns directly on the griddle, absorbing any flavorful juices left from the patties.

Assemble and Serve

Spread tzatziki sauce generously on each bun. Place a patty on each bottom bun, some more tzatziki, and top with thinly shaved red onion. Close sliders and serve immediately while still warm.

Tip: Using the flavorful juices from the lamb to toast your slider buns adds extra savory goodness to each bite.

Apple Chutney Pork Chops

You may have grown up eating pork chops and applesauce, but this grilled curry pork chop with apple chutney recipe is a new approach to your tried-and-true traditional pork chop recipe. With fall in full swing, fall flavors of apple mixed with the sweetness of honey and cinnamon, plus the tanginess of vinegar, make for a delicious medley of flavors to top off your grilled curry pork chop.

Turn on your grill and turn up the sounds to your favorite football game, because it’s time to sprinkle curry salt, drizzle olive oil, and grill these juicy, delicious pork chops.

Apple Chutney

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15-20 minutes

Servings: Makes enough for 6 pork chops

Ingredients

3 green apples, diced

1 tablespoon ginger, peeled and grated

½ cup white onion, diced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons honey

Instructions

Combine Ingredients

In a small saucepan, add diced apples, ginger, onion, vinegar, coriander, cumin, cinnamon, salt, olive oil, and honey. Cook Until Soft

Mix well and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook until apples and onions are very soft and the mixture has a chunky, spoonable texture.

Apple Chutney Pork Chops

Prep Time: 15 minutes (plus chutney cooking time)

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6 pork chops

Ingredients

6 pork chops

Curry salt (see recipe below)

Olive oil, for drizzling

Apple chutney (see recipe below)

Fresh chives, thinly sliced (for garnish)

Instructions

Preheat the grill

Set to medium-high heat and preheat for 10 minutes. Season the Pork Chops

Sprinkle curry salt (1 tablespoon fine salt and 1 tablespoon curry powder) generously over both sides of each pork chop. Drizzle with olive oil, coating evenly. Grill the Pork Chops

Place chops on the hot grill and cook for about 5 minutes per side, aiming for nice grill marks without overly dark charring. Rest the Meat

Remove from the grill and let rest on a plate for 5 minutes. Don’t discard the juice drippings. Plate and Serve

Slice pork chops and arrange on a plate. Pour juice drippings from the resting plate over the sliced pork. Add a serving of warm apple chutney alongside. Garnish with thinly sliced chives and serve immediately.

Chicken Shawarma Quesadillas

Fusion food can bring new life to tried-and-true favorites, and this chicken shawarma quesadilla recipe is no exception. Taking the zest of spicy Middle Eastern chicken shawarma and pairing it with the cheesy warmth of the Mexican quesadilla, the unique combination results in tender, vibrant flavors of two cultures.

Be sure to pick up chicken thighs for extra tenderness and marinate them for two hours before throwing them on the griddle. Cook the chicken for 10 minutes or so before wrapping in a bundle of heavenly cheeses and serving with avocado and your favorite salsa to taste.

Chicken Shawarma Quesadilla Marinade

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Marinating Time: 2 hours

Servings: Enough for 2 pounds of chicken thighs

Ingredients

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Make the Chicken Shawarma Quesadilla Marinade

In a medium bowl, whisk together Greek yogurt, tomato paste, olive oil, garlic, onion, salt, paprika, oregano, cinnamon, and black pepper until fully combined. Marinate the Chicken Shawarma

Add sliced chicken thighs to the bowl. Toss until the chicken is thoroughly coated in the yogurt mixture. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before cooking.

Chicken Shawarma Quesadillas

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Marinating Time: 2 hours

Servings: Enough for 2 pounds of chicken thighs

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken thighs, marinated (see Shawarma Marinade above)

Olive oil (for cooking)

1 white onion, thinly sliced

Flour tortillas

Shredded mozzarella cheese

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Avocado, for serving

Favorite salsa, for serving

Instructions

Preheat the griddle

Set to medium heat and preheat for 15 minutes. Cook the Chicken Shawarma

Drizzle olive oil on the hot griddle. Add the marinated chicken and cook for about 10 minutes, flipping occasionally, until browned and fully cooked through. Cook the Onions

In the same area of the griddle, add sliced onions with a little more olive oil. Cook until golden and softened. Tip: Cooking the onions alongside the chicken allows them to soak up the savory shawarma spices, adding even more depth to your quesadilla filling. Assemble the Chicken Shawarma Quesadillas

Oil the other side of the griddle. Place a flour tortilla down, then layer with shredded cheese, cooked chicken, onions, and fresh cilantro. Fold. Griddle Until Crispy

Cook the quesadilla on both sides until the cheese melts and the tortilla is golden-brown and crispy. Serve

Slice and serve hot with avocado, extra cilantro, and your favorite salsa.

