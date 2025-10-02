Keith Urban changes lyric on song inspired by Nicole Kidman

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Keith Urban is singing a different tune these days.

In a recent video shared with up-and-coming country singer Maggie Baugh, she performs with Urban on his song, “The Fighter.”

On the original, which features his fellow country star Carrie Underwood, Urban sings, “When they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter.”

While performing with Baugh, he changed the line, singing, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”

Baugh, 25, posted the video on her social media account, writing over the video, “Did Keith Urban just say that 🤯” and adding the changed lyric and the 🫣 🤯 emojis.”

In the caption she added: “Did he just say that👀.”

The video was posted before news broke that Urban, 57, and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, 58, had split after 19 years of marriage. Kidman filed for divorce on Tuesday.

In a 2017 interview, Urban said “The Fighter” was inspired by his relationship with Kidman.

“It was just a very quick, quick song to write, because I literally thought about Nic and I and our relationship in the beginning, and some of the things we had said all went into that song,” he said at the time.

Urban and Baugh have been touring together on his “High and Alive World Tour.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for both singers for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.