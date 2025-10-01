Skip to Content
Train vs. Semi Collision Near Hwy 1 Results in Numerous Injuries

Scott Safechuck / SBC Fire
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A collision involving a train and semi truck has occurred near Hwy 1 and Brown Road in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County Fire's Scott Safechuck says approximately 260 passengers were aboard the Amtrak train, with three being transported the hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle driver was sent to the hospital with major injuries. All transported by two ambulances to Marian Medical Center.

The semi truck spilled about 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel and is not actively leaking.

Highway 1 remains closed between Main St and Brown Rd. as crews work on the area.

Your News Channel is monitoring this incident and more information will be added as it becomes available.

