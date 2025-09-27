Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Week 5 Highlights

D6E_9059
Entenza Design
Santa Paula runs away from Carpinteria 43-10
D6E_9256
Entenza Design
Rene Vega leads Santa Paula to a home win against Carpinteria
By
Published 12:09 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). -

Segment 1: Bishop Diego 43, Bishop Alemany 18; Nipomo 33, Arroyo Grande 25; Lompoc 42, Kern Valley 10; Cabrillo 21, Pioneer Valley 18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toZ7R7rVFg0

Segment 2: Santa Ynez 41, Santa Maria 0; Santa Paula 43, Carpinteria 10

(Dominic Meza caught 2 first half td passes for Santa Paula. Entenza Design).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lok_J-VwXuU

Segment 3: Newbury Park 43, Ventura 28; Camarillo 49, Oxnard 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0v068WCMtc

Segment 4: Valley Christian Academy 67, San Luis Obispo Classical Academy 6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4O_S-uJIkuE

Other results:

Pacifica 42, Hamilton 14

Royal 40, Hueneme 24

Los Alamitos 48, Calabasas 21

St. Joseph 38, Shafter 7

Templeton 31, Atascadero 20

Buchanan 49, Paso Robles 13

Central Valley Christian 49, Mission Prep 7

