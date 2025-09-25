Skip to Content
CEO and President of Visit Santa Ynez Valley joins your Morning News along with The Gathering Table chef

Data shows where travelers are coming from and how much they are spending in the Santa Ynez Valley
By
Published 5:53 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Taste of Santa Ynez kicks off October 2-5, 2025.

The event gives ticket holders the chance to explore the incredible food, wine and demonstrations that the Santa Ynez has to offer.

It's a four day event involving six towns. The Solvang Gathering Table chef and owner also joined, sampling his halibut ceviche.

Some events are sold out, but tickets for other fun and tasty events are available. For more information on tickets, visit The Visit Santa Ynez website.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

