Two men arrested and charged with mail thefts at three U.S. Postal Service offices in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Two men, 20-year-old Julian Mancilla Sotelo of Sylmar and 27-year-old Angel Garcia of Glendale, were arrested and have been charged in connection with thefts from at least three U.S. Postal Service offices in Ventura County.

On Sep. 18, deputies were dispatched to a reported mail theft at the U.S. Postal Service Office at 2150 Pickwick Drive in Camarillo stated a press release Monday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Monday.

During the initial investigation, deputies spotted the suspected vehicle nearby and as deputies planned to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the people inside were allegedly seen discarding stolen mail from the vehicle by deputies shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stopped the vehicle, contacted the two men inside, and recovered multiple pieces of stolen mail inside and around the stopped vehicle detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Mail recovered during the investigation has been linked to drop boxes at three U.S. Postal Services offices in Camarillo, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and a private mailbox in Carpinteria shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office with Your News Channel Tuesday.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Ventura County Main Jail for mail theft, identity theft, fraud while in possession of ten or more people's IDs with intent to to defraud, conspiracy to commit a crime, and destruction of evidence shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office shared that charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, identity theft, mail theft, and destroying evidence have been filed against both men.

Detectives from the Camarillo Investigations Bureau have identified 35 victims so far in their investigation and returned missing mail to most of those who have been identified, but more people in the region may be impacted noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

If you or someone you know has been affected by mail theft, victims are asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at 805-654-9511 to file a report as part of the ongoing investigation.