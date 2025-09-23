One805 Auction Still Open for Bidding With One-of-a-Kind Prizes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – On Saturday, music lovers from near and far rocked out at the One805 benefit concert on Kevin Costner's "Field of Dreams" estate in Summerland.

Since the devastating Montecito mudslides, the organization hosts their annual fundraisering concert to help support first responders throughout Santa Barbara County. The event hosted epic musical acts such as The Fray, Good Charlotte, Steppenwolf's John Kay, Trisha Yearwood, and more!

Although the event is now in the past, individuals who did not the get the chance to attend can still participate in supporting first responders by bidding through the One805 auction.

The auction originally opened weeks before the event on September 2nd, and will remain open until Saturday, September 27th at 8:00pm PDT.

One805 says every bid goes to funding mental health programs, lifesaving equipment, and vital support for first responders.

The items up for bid range from one-in-a-lifetime trips to shopping sprees to unique art pieces to VIP experiences!

For more auction information and to place your bid, visit One805's official website.

