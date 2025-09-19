Skip to Content
News

Clearing Saturday, rain chances next week

KEYT
By
today at 3:22 pm
Published 2:53 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We will be clearing out from the wet weather system for the last weekend of summer.

Conditions will be mild for your Friday Football Forecast. Showers chances linger inland for Friday afternoon but little to no rain is expected after 7pm.

With moisture still in the air, scattered clouds may linger for some areas, likely to increase as we near Monday and our next chance of rain.

Fall begins with a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers from the south - chances are higher on Tuesday.

Local rain chances decrease by Wednesday or Thursday

We will be warm, dry & clear after that.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content