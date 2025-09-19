Clearing Saturday, rain chances next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We will be clearing out from the wet weather system for the last weekend of summer.

Conditions will be mild for your Friday Football Forecast. Showers chances linger inland for Friday afternoon but little to no rain is expected after 7pm.

With moisture still in the air, scattered clouds may linger for some areas, likely to increase as we near Monday and our next chance of rain.

Fall begins with a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers from the south - chances are higher on Tuesday.

Local rain chances decrease by Wednesday or Thursday

We will be warm, dry & clear after that.