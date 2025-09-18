The Morning News orders extra Queso with SB Humane

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- (KEYT) Santa Barbara Humane joined your morning news with special guest Queso!

Queso is a terrier pup coming up on 8 weeks of age. He is one the 29 dogs available for adoption, as well as 16 new kittens available today at noon.

SB Humane also highlighted Po, a Siberian Husky who has been looking for a home for a while now.

SB Humane is also partnering with local law enforcement and first responders. They are providing free veterinary care K9 units in Santa Barbara County. It is in partnership with ONE805, an organization formed to help first responders.

The ONE805LIVE! Concert is this Saturday at Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams. Tickets are still available on their website.