Human remains found believed to be Travis Decker, man accused of killing his 3 daughters, officials say

(CNN) — Human remains believed to be Travis Decker, the Washington state man accused of suffocating his three daughters to death, have been found, according to CNN affiliates KING and KOMO, citing the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were located in a remote wooded area, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, according to the affiliates.

“While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker,” the statement said, KING reported.

CNN has reached out to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have been searching for months for Decker, the man of accused of killing his three daughters – 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn – whose bodies were found suffocated to death at an abandoned campsite in Washington state.

This is a developing story.

