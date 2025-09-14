Tropical shower chances ahead, Monday Sept 15th forecast

Another beautiful day with hazy coastal sunshine and mostly mild temperatures once the fog cleared away. Inland areas enjoyed ample sunshine and warm temperatures with many areas topping out in the 80's and low 90's. Look for more patchy fog for the late night and going in to early Monday. Highs on Monday will likely tick upward at least a few degrees with more 80's and 90's expected inland. Patchy fog should give way to mostly sunny and breezy skies along the coast. Highs will top out in the 70's for most of our beach communities with a few upper 60's possible right along some of our local beaches.

Looking ahead, it's still Summer and as we all know the mild patterns don't usually last forever and a warm up is expected next week. The week will start out mild and then slowly warm through about mid week with triple digits possible for our warmest areas. Coastal fog will retreat back to our immediate shoreline for most areas. This means the fog could linger right near some beaches, making for a sharp contrast between the inland heat and cool ocean. By the second half of the work week, we see another dip in the temperature trend which will take us in to next weekend. One extra variable for our long range outlook will be the threat for tropical moisture. Always a challenge to keep ahead of the tricky Monsoon or ocean born tropical systems as their strength and exact paths can be hard to track. For now, we'll call for about. 20 to 30 percent chance for showers or thunderstorms by about mid week and lasting through the start of next weekend. We will monitor closely and update frequently as the weather forecast models roll in to our First Alert Weather Center to keep ahead of any potential wet weather.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.