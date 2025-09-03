Skip to Content
Jason Fontenet II is ready to step into leadership role for Gauchos

By
New
Published 11:59 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After being mentored by guards Ajay Mitchell(Oklahoma City Thunder) and Stephan Swenson, now it's time for junior guard Jason Fontenet II to lead the way for the younger UCSB players.

"It's my job now to lead these other guys, these freshman and let them know how we do stuff here," said Fontenet.

No one in the current Gauchos program has played as many games or minutes for UCSB than the 6'6 guard.

He averaged 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last year.

"Whatever the team needs you know I want to be an all-around player, two-way player, a guard that can rebound and can push the ball, make plays for others so anything to win," said Fontenet.

UCSB head coach Joe Pasternack has always been high on Fontenet since recruiting him out of Phoenix, Arizona and the guard has appreciated his time with UCSB and coach.

"I have been here three years and my relationship is great with him," began Fontenet. "He holds me to a high standard, he doesn't let anything go by, even the little things because that's what makes great players and makes a great team."

The Gauchos have been practicing for eight weeks this summer before a short break and then it's right back at it when the new school year begins in a few weeks.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

