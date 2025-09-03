Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria and Corey Feldman among contestants on new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Hilaria Baldwin, Corey Feldman, a “Boy Meets World” alum and an actress responsible for turning the name “Meredith Blake” into a whole celebrated vibe will be battling in the ballroom on the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

The cast and their professional dance partners were announced Wednesday morning on Good Morning America.

Hilaria Baldwin, an author and wife of actor Alec Baldwin, will be paired with Gleb Savchenko, while Feldman, a musician and former child star, will be paired up with Jenna Johnson.

A pair of ’90s favorites – Danielle Fishel, known best for playing free-spirited Topanga Lawrence on the teen sitcom “Boy Meets World,” and Elaine Hendrix, known for her roles in “Parent Trap” and “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion” among others – are also set to be part of the new season. Fishel and Hendrix will be paired with Pasha Pashkov and Alan Bersten, respectively.

Rounding out the cast are: Olympian gold medalist Jordan Chiles, NBA star Baron Davis, reality TV star Dylan Efron, Scott Hoying of Grammy-winning group Pentatonix, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and comedian Andy Richter. They join Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, who were previously announced as season 34 contestants.

The new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ premieres on September 16 on ABC and Disney+.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.