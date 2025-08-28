UPDATE: Escaped inmate has been recaptured

By KATC Staff

Lafayette (KATC) — UPDATE: Around 8:20 a.m. Lafayette Police say that the escaped inmate has been recaptured.

From LPSS: The suspect is in custody. ALL CLEAR at LHS and ECA. All alerts are lifted. If your student is still on a bus, they are being transported to their school. Parents with further questions should reach out to their respective schools.

UPDATE: The inmate who escaped is identified as Shon Alick Jolivette. We’re waiting on a mug shot. He’s described as a 47-year-old Black man, tattoos on both arms. If you think you see him, you should call 911. Do not approach him.

We’re waiting on more information about why he was in custody and what he was wearing from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jolivette was in the custody of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and was being transported to the hospital for medical care; he escaped from deputies in the parking lot of the hospital. He was not inside the hospital when he escaped.

Our records show that Jolivette has been arrested for armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm in 2022; and for aggravated second degree battery, simple criminal damage to property, possession of dangerous weapon by a convicted felon, contraband in a penal facility, obstruction of justice in 2023.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lafayette High, Early College Academy and SLCC are on lockdown due to an escaped inmate.

Lafayette Police say the lockdown was called out of an abundance of caution. Parents should not drop off their students, buses have been rerouted and walkers have been turned around.

Extra law enforcement are on the campuses for any students who got to campus before this happened.

There’s no eminent danger, but the lockdowns are out of an abundance of caution.

Here’s what Lafayette Police sent us: The Lafayette Police Department is currently on scene in the immediate area of Bertrand/W. Congress assisting St. Landry SO with an incident. The incident occurred at Ochsner UHC, in which an inmate for St. Landry SO escaped from St. Landry SO’s custody. The Lafayette Police Department along with The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to assist. Currently SLCC and LHS are on lockdown as the incident remains active. For further information regarding the escaped inmate, please contact St. Landry SO. Motorists should find an alternate route of travel at the moment.

