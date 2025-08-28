Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice gets six-game NFL suspension over car crash

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been suspended for the first six weeks of the upcoming season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the league announced on Wednesday.

Rice will be able to play again on October 13, meaning he misses the Chiefs’ first six games of the season without pay. Kansas City opens its season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil on September 5, with Rice able to return after the Week 6 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

CNN Sports has reached out to Rice’s representatives for comment.

Last month, the 25-year-old was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time following a multi-car crash on Dallas’ North Central Expressway last year.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree felony charges – collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. According to Dallas police, Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at more than 119 mph before losing control and hitting the center median wall, triggering a chain reaction collision involving six other vehicles.

Rice said that he took “full responsibility” for the incident. Last month, he issued a statement through his attorney, Royce West, explaining that he was “profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.”

According to Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, Rice paid restitution to all of the victims for “out-of-pocket medical expenses.”

It is unclear when the wideout will serve his jail time.

At a Chiefs training camp earlier this month, Rice said that he has “completely changed” since the collision, per the Associated Press. “All I can focus on is what I can control right now and that’s me doing what I do,” he added.

Rice is entering his third season with Kansas City. He enjoyed a dominant rookie campaign as part of the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII-winning team, tallying 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.

However, he played only four games last season before being sidelined with a knee injury for the remainder of the year.

