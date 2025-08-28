Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome airlifted to hospital after training crash

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Chris Froome, the four-time winner of the Tour de France, was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday following a serious training crash.

Froome, who currently races for Israel–Premier Tech, is in stable condition.

“Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries, however scans have confirmed a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture,” Israel–Premier Tech posted on X, as well as posting on the cyclist’s personal account.

The team added that the cyclist is undergoing surgery on Thursday afternoon.

According to French sports outlet L’Équipe, Froome was conscious and was able to continue to speak following the crash.

The two-time Olympic medalist’s contract expires at the end of the season with L’Équipe adding that he is unlikely to race again this campaign.

Froome also suffered a big crash in 2019 when training and missed that year’s Tour de France. He was sent to intensive care and fractured his leg following the incident.

The 40-year-old is one of the sport’s most successful stars and dominated cycling during the mid-2010s.

He won his first Tour de France in 2013 before going on to win back-to-back-to-back titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Froome is also a one-time winner of the Giro d’Italia and a two-time winner of the Vuelta a España.

