Target

Back-to-school 2025: 5 tips for helping last-minute shoppers save money

Whether you’re sending a kindergartener off to their first day or helping your college senior gear up for campus life, back-to-school shopping can get expensive fast, especially when shopping last minute.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, families with students in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $858.07 on clothing, shoes, school supplies, and electronics—slightly down from $874.68 in 2024. For those with college students, the average planned spend is $1,325.85, a small dip from $1,364.75 last year. Whether it’s backpacks and notebooks or dorm decor and laptops, families are looking for the right mix of quality and value, making sure their students are ready for the year ahead without overspending.

As the final weeks of summer approach, Target shares expert tips on how to get school-ready — for any age — the smart way, even at the last minute.

1. Take Advantage of Student Discounts and Perks

Many retailers offer exclusive back-to-college discounts just for students and teachers — sometimes up to 20% off your entire purchase. For high school and college students, verifying your student status via email or student ID can unlock big savings.

2. Leverage Same-Day Services for Added Ease

Running short on time? Many stores now offer same-day pickup, curbside delivery, or express shipping. And the ultimate hack for last-minute shoppers: same-day delivery. A few popular ways to use same-day delivery:

Forgot a few items on your student’s supply list? Keep focused on labeling your kids’ supplies while someone else does the shopping for your forgotten items for you – and delivers them right to your door that same day.

Out of snacks or forgot tomorrow’s lunch ingredients? Order fresh fruit, yogurt, sandwich fixings, or fun lunchbox add-ins with same-day delivery so you can pack something nutritious and kid-approved—without a last-minute grocery run.

Moving a student into a dorm? Instead of hauling bedding, desk lamps and more across the country, have it delivered same-day, straight to the dorm. In some retail apps, you can even pick a date and time of delivery, to ensure it arrives when you want it to.

Have a homesick college student? Use same-day delivery to deliver their favorite things from home directly to their dorm room – it’s like a modern day care package.

3. Make the Most of Loyalty Programs

Sign up for store loyalty programs to access exclusive savings, coupons, and even free shipping. If you’re a frequent shopper, using a store credit card could mean additional savings on every purchase.

4. Choose Décor That Works Hard and Looks Good

For younger students, set up an at-home homework corner with colorful storage, organizers, and desk supplies. For college students, small spaces call for smart solutions: over-the-door organizers, foldable cubes, USB-powered desk lamps, and neutral bedding that lasts year-round.

Look for exclusive collections from popular influencers or design brands — stylish, student-friendly, and budget-conscious.

5. Shop Private Labels

By shopping for private labels, you can save without sacrificing quality. Private labels often include back-to-school must-haves like activewear, paper products, personal care items and more. Private labels also offer great options for food needs – including items sized perfectly for the lunch-box, and all kid-approved.

Final Thought: Shop Smart, Stress Less

Back-to-school season should feel exciting, not overwhelming. With a last-minute strategy — you can make smart choices, stay on budget, and still get everything your student needs, whether they’re headed to kindergarten or college.

This story was produced by Target and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.