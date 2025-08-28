4 years after Fanta Bility was fatally shot by police, her family calls for reform

By Madeleine Wright

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Wednesday marked four years since 8-year-old Fanta Bility was killed by police gunfire outside Academy Park High School’s football field in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania. Her family and community members gathered at the site to remember her and renew their calls for justice.

“We can’t believe it’s been four years already,” Siddiq Kamara, Fanta’s cousin, said. “Today is a very sad day for us and a very heavy day for us.”

The tragic incident occurred on Aug. 27, 2021. Police were responding to a shootout between a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man near a crowded high school football game. Upon hearing the gunfire, three Sharon Hill police officers fired their weapons toward a car they believed was involved. One of their bullets struck and killed Fanta, who was leaving the game with her family.

“We miss Fanta every single day,” Kamara said.

The memorial event also served as a rally for reform.

Supporters are now backing Senate Bill 1212, known as Fanta’s Law. If passed, the bill would require police officers in certain Pennsylvania counties to undergo quarterly firearms training or face administrative leave.

State Sens. Anthony Williams and John Kane are co-sponsoring the bill.

“They [police] have to be trained,” Sheila Carter, president of the NAACP’s Darby chapter, said. “They have to know in situations like this how to respond, and I think that’s where we went wrong and where we’re going to go right next time.”

The three police officers involved in the shooting — Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith — pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and were sentenced to five years of probation in May 2023.

For Fanta’s mother, Tenneh Kromah, Wednesday marked her first time returning to the school since the shooting. She thanked the community for its continued support.

“Thank you so much,” Kromah said. “I appreciate everything you’re doing for me and my family.”

Kromah is preserving her daughter’s legacy through the Fanta Bility Foundation, which provides school supplies to children in need.

“Fanta was a child that liked to give, and that’s what her foundation is about — giving back to other children and other people in the community,” Carter said.

