Two men accused of using stolen credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 worth of energy drinks

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two men are being accused of using stolen credit cards to purchase large amounts of Red Bull from multiple Sam’s Club locations in western Pennsylvania.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, police were called to the Monroeville Sam’s Club location on Tuesday night for a reported retail theft. The loss prevention officer told police that there were two men using stolen credit cards to purchase Red Bull and then put the Red Bull into a Home Depot box truck.

The loss prevention officer also told police that the Greensburg Sam’s Club location had a similar incident earlier that day.

Sam’s Club received a phone call from a victim in Lexington, Kentucky, stating that she had been notified by her credit card company that her card had been used at the Monroeville store.

Police then spoke with one of the suspects who was in the truck during the time of their arrival. He was identified as Erick Liriano-Contreras. In total, Contreras and the other suspect, identified as Darwin Figueroa-Rivera, used 11 credit cards in 11 different transactions, totaling $1,835.24.

The duo had used stolen Sam’s Club profiles to get access to the credit cards and entrance to the store. They told police that they worked for a group of people who sent them on deliveries where they pick up the merchandise and then drop it off at restaurants, nightclubs, and other venues that sell that kind of merchandise.

They explained that they are given codes via phone and use them to scan into Sam’s Club and make the purchases.

In total, five phones were confiscated from both men, and that two individuals sent them the codes from Santo Domingo.

Both men are facing several charges, including unlawful use of a computer, access device fraud, identity theft, possessing instruments of crime, conspiracy, and theft.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.