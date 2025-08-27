‘Multiple rats’: Neighbor says rat problem in her neighborhood forced her to dig up garden

By Greta Goede

OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — A South Omaha neighborhood near 34th and Martha is dealing with an unwelcome summer visitor: rats that are forcing neighbors to dig up their gardens.

Anna McKeone has maintained her garden for seven years, looking forward to fresh vegetables each summer. But this year, her growing season was cut short.

“Multiple rats, grey and brown,” McKeone said.

“I could see rats four times a day, in the middle of day. They don’t care about humans, it ran right across my feet last time. That was alarming,” McKeone said.

This marks the first time McKeone has encountered rats in the neighborhood. Since she has dogs she didn’t want to use traps, but she has she didn’t have another option.

“If no one is doing anything about it, they just going to keep multiplying,” McKeone said.

Other neighbors have also spotted the rodents throughout the area.

“I was pulling in one night and I saw a rat pop out of the sewer, run around a little bit and then run back down into it. I’m kind of new to the neighborhood so I was like I guess we have rats in our sewers,” said John Daskiewicz said.

According to city leaders, developers have reported similar rat sightings to them.

McKeone hopes the unwanted neighbors will move out soon.

“You should be able to have a garden and share it with your family,” McKeone said.

According to Public Works, neighbors who see rats should contact the Douglas County Health Department.

