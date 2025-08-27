Man accused of trying to kill wheelchair-bound sister

By KAKE News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after police say he stabbed his wheelchair-bound sister multiple times at an east Wichita mobile home park on Tuesday.

Sedgwick County Jail records show Andrew Ortiz was booked Tuesday evening. Along with attempted first-degree murder, Ortiz was also jailed for aggravated assault and a parole violation. He was held without bond Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 100 block of South Greenwich to the report of a cutting. Lt. Krys Henderson with the Wichita Police Department said they arrived to find a wheelchair-bound woman in her 30s with several stab wounds to her neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but Lt. Henderson said her injury was not life-threatening.

According to state prison and offender records, Ortiz has two prior child sex crime convictions. He was sentenced in 2019 to Community Corrections. However, he violated the conditions of his probation and was incarcerated in the prison system from February 24, 2021 until November 26, 2024.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.