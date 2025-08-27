Man accused of throwing antisemitic flyers out of car fined $50K

By Ava Rash

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — An Ohio man was found guilty of 160 traffic citations relating to littering in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Officials say the flyers contained antisemitic messages.

Jeremy Brokaw is now facing a nearly $50,000 fine after a judge found him guilty on all citations.

“This was spreading hate and fear, what it was. He did it, and he was caught and he’s going to be held accountable,” said Eric Kroll, deputy director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

Police say Brokaw drove from Ohio and threw flyers out of his car and onto people’s yards and driveways in May. Police showed video in court of a Durango driving in Squirrel Hill with materials being thrown out. The same situation happened in Peters Township.

Brokaw’s attorney argued it was one continuous act of littering, and the citations were severe because of the content. But the judge disagreed, saying it was all or nothing.

“This was, I think, at worst, a misguided attempt at political advocacy. I don’t think that’s something that should entail a punishment this severe — $50,000 in fines. It’s just too much. It’s very crushing,” said Brokaw’s attorney, Joshua Smith.

Kroll said this was not misguided political advocacy.

“He targeted the neighborhood. It’s pretty obvious with that. And then the literature that was there was racist, and it was antisemitic, and it was meant to intimidate the community and just put people in fear.”

Brokaw plans to appeal. When asked if he regrets the situation, he said no comment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.