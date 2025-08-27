Kansas City businesses celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement



KMBC, MISTY HEGGENESS, CNN

By Brian Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The engagement of Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is sparking celebrations across the metro, with local businesses and fans cashing in on the excitement.

At Best Regards Bakery & Café in Overland Park, owners Robert and Sherry Duensing quickly rolled out football-shaped sugar cookies decorated with the words “She Said Yes.”

“It’s a real life fairytale,” Robert Duensing said. “I found out that great news before my wife and my daughter did because I was listening to sports radio.”

The Duensings said they’ll have even more engagement-themed cookies ready by Thursday.

“This is just round one of the cookies. This is just a quick first impression,” Duensing said.

Across town, the Kansas City Public Library hosted University of Kansas economics professor Dr. Misty L. Heggeness, who explained why Swift and Kelce’s engagement is more than just a celebrity story.

“There is a lot of power in feelings and people today are really willing to pay to have an experience of joy or an experience of excitement. And Taylor provides that up down, left right, all over the place,” Heggeness said.

Her new book, Swiftynomics: How Women Mastermind and Redefine Our Economy, studies the cultural and economic influence of Swift and her fan base.

Heggeness even credited Kelce with a bit of musical inspiration.

“I just want to say, ‘Thank you, Travis, for the three years from now when Taylor Swift’s album comes out based on the emotions she has experienced because of being engaged to you,’” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.