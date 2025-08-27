Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler pleads guilty, sentenced to four days in jail after DUI incident

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was sentenced to four days in jail as part of a plea deal on Tuesday, according to CNN affiliate WSMV 4, after being charged with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm in 2024.

Cutler was arrested in October last year after police said the car he was driving rear-ended another vehicle in Franklin, Tennessee.

A police statement at the time said that officers responded to the accident and detected the smell of alcohol on Cutler, who also had bloodshot eyes and was slurring words.

According to police, the former QB refused a field sobriety test at the scene and was later taken to a hospital, where a blood sample was taken after authorities got a search warrant.

The police investigation also found two firearms in Cutler’s vehicle, including a loaded pistol.

According to the police report, Cutler attempted to flee the scene after offering the other driver $2,000 not to call the police.

According to WSMV 4, Cutler pled guilty to driving under the influence on Tuesday. As part of the plea bargain, the firearm possession charge was dropped.

CNN Sports has attempted to reach out to Cutler who is yet to comment publicly.

The 42-year-old is reportedly required to pay a $350 fine and serve four days at the Williamson County Jail, starting on September 29. WSMV 4 also reported that Cutler will be on unsupervised probation for a year and will be required to attend a DUI safety class.

Cutler will also had his Tennessee driver’s license revoked and agreed to “forfeit” his pistol, WSMV 4 added.

CNN Sports has reached out to the Williamson County Court for comment.

Cutler was a highly touted QB prospect out of Vanderbilt University in the mid-2000s. He was selected in the first round, 11th overall, in the 2006 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.

He played just three seasons in Denver before being traded to the Chicago Bears where he made a name for himself.

In his eight seasons with the Bears, he became the franchise’s all-time leading passer with 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns.

He would play 12 seasons in the league for the Broncos, Bears and Miami Dolphins, passing for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns. His last season in the NFL was 2017.

