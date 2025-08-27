City council moves to fire police chief, officer and city manager

By WXYZ Web Team

HAMTRAMCK, Michigan (WXYZ) — Hamtramck officials decided to move forward with firing the police chief, an officer and the city manager during a meeting Tuesday night.

A comprehensive investigation report that was released on Monday substantiated several serious allegations against the city officials.

Tuesday night was the first time the Hamtramck City Council held a meeting since the report was released, with community members attending.

The 59-page report, conducted by law firm Miller Johnson, which was hired by the city, alleges Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri drove a city vehicle to a strip club drunk while using sirens to run red lights, and handed a loaded gun to a civilian volunteer with instructions to put it to someone’s head.

The report also alleged that Altaheri pressured officers to falsify police reports and 911 calls to help in a custody dispute and reduced another officer’s discipline in exchange for the destruction of evidence.

The report also found Officer David Adamczyk abused overtime, violated stolen property policies and recorded other officers.

While most allegations against City Manager Max Garbarino weren’t substantiated, the report shows poor judgment including delaying action on misconduct claims against Altaheri and Adamczyk.

All three were previously on administrative leave.

The Hamtramack City Council voted to fire Garbarino after over an hour in closed session. City Council does not have the authority to fire Altaheri and Adamczyk, however, the acting city manager can fire the two and will likely soon, officials discussed during the meeting.

Garbarino was at the city council meeting. In May, he placed Altaheri and Adamczyk on administrative leave after troubling allegations came to light. About a week later, the city council placed Garbarino on leave.

“City council thought that the words significant poor judgment means that (Garbarino) knew in January about these allegations — that’s what the report said — and did nothing, not even a verbal warning or written warning… so he did not take actions to put a limit to this until it escalated beyond control,” Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib said after the meeting.

Representing Altaheri, attorney Amir Makled called the claims retaliatory.

“This council doesn’t understand the concept of retaliatory claims, whistleblower violations and has opened themselves up to a long litigation process. This is going to cost the residents thousands of dollars, each individually,” Makled said.

Reno Arabo, an attorney representing Garbarino and Adamczyk, also said the claims are retaliatory.

“It’s shocking and it’s clear retaliation and it’s a big mistake. And the people of Hamtramck are going to be the ones who are punished for this,” Arabo said.

Earlier in the day, Makled alleged that leaking the confidential report on the city’s website before it was removed was a political move that prevents his client from due process.

“The chief tried to raise some awareness to some of the misdeeds that’s happening within the department. And the moment he raised the issues to the city manager about an officer named David Adamczyk, he was placed on administrative leave instead of the other guy,” Makled said.

Attorney Jon Marko, who is also representing Garbarino and Adamczyk, argues the report is incomplete.

“These reports are done at the request and the payment of the employer, and when we get into litigation and we actually start putting people under oath, taking depositions, the report doesn’t hold up as a litigation process,” Marko said.

Makled criticized the report’s scope.

“That report is very one-sided; it doesn’t say one positive thing about what he did for that department and how he has improved it,” Makled said.

