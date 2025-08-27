Bruce Willis’ diagnosis shines light on dementia care in New Hampshire

By Kelly O’Brien

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Millions of Americans are living with dementia, and actor Bruce Willis’ diagnosis of one form of the condition has highlighted the resources available in New Hampshire for patients and their families.

There are 7 million people in the United States with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, making up 60% of all cases. In New Hampshire, 10% of all people age 65 and older are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“Dementia in and of itself is not a complete diagnosis,” said Melissa Grenier, New Hampshire regional manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “It’s actually an umbrella of symptoms that tells us that there’s something going wrong in the brain.”

There are lesser-known variants of dementia, such as frontotemporal dementia, which Willis was diagnosed with two years ago.

“He felt a little removed, very cold,” said his wife, Emma Heming Willis. “Not like Bruce, who was warm and very affectionate.”

Each case of dementia is different, but symptoms typically include memory loss and changes in behavior.

“They are progressive brain diseases, which means that once those symptoms start, they will progress over time and get worse,” Grenier said.

Cornerstone at Hampton, an assisted living center on the Seacoast, has a dedicated wing for residents needing memory care.

“All programs are meant to be failure-free and individualized, if we can,” said Katrina June, executive director at Cornerstone at Hampton. “Our residents have the autonomy to still make choices and decisions.”

The center structures its day to create routine for the residents.

“The fear of the unknown is something that’s very uncomfortable for all humans, especially for somebody who’s experiencing some confusion and/or forgetfulness,” June said.

Staff at Cornerstone receive additional training on the disease and how to handle lifestyle changes, offering support groups and education to residents’ loved ones. Those who work with dementia patients say there is a stigma around the disease, and they hope more people can find the beauty in it.

“There are such moments of joy,” said Patricia Corso, Compass program director at Compass Memory Care Neighborhood. “We’re always worried about what’s going to happen tomorrow. We’re looking at the past and thinking, I should have done this better. And these folks are right in that moment. They are fully experiencing everything.”

