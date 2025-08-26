Nordstrom caught on video being burglarized by group

By Sara Tenenbaum, Jermont Terry

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A brazen crew was caught running out of the Nordstrom right off the Magnificent Mile with designer goods.

The crew is accused of stealing more than $100,000 in high-end purses from the Nordstrom store.

Police said they were called to the store at 55 E. Grand Ave. at about 6:55 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, witnesses told them a group of about 10 people had gotten out of three cars and forced their way into the store.

At the time, people were clearly on the sidewalk. Yet that didn’t stop the theft crew, who were caught on camera jumping into vehicles right outside the Nordstrom store.

In a viral video, people looked on recording the brazen act as the burglary crew rushed out of the store after ripping off dozens of designer purses.

By the time Chicago police responded, the thieves were long gone — but the impact of their actions is long-lasting.

Investigators said organized retail theft is big money unto itself — a $1 billion industry. Last month, CBS News Chicago reported on how the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office was at the helm of a nationwide crackdown, which netted 500,000 arrests — all of people stealing from stores and selling the goods at a much cheaper cost.

“These are professional thieves,” Assistant State’s Attorney David Williams of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Regional Organized Crime Task Force said in July. “These are people who do pre-surveillance on stores, know store policies.”

The thieves also know what workers can and cannot do. In the Nordstrom theft, the crew encountered security — but was still able to get away.

When Cook County State’s Attorney Eileen O’Neill Burke was sworn into office, she made retail theft a felony for anything $300 or more. This was a rollback of former Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s policy, in which retail theft was not a felony unless it was $1,000 or more.

Earlier this month, the Cook County Sheriff’s office arrested a trio accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from Lululemon stores in the city and suburbs.

Examining Chicago police numbers in the Near North (18th) District, which encompasses the Mag Mile, there have so far been 1,107 felony thefts — down just 3% compared with the same time period last year when there were 1,146.

Citywide, felony theft is down 16%.

As for the crew that hit up the Nordstrom store, they remained on the run Monday night.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.