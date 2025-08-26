“No crime scenes” at University of Arkansas | Law enforcement has gotten multiple reports in and near campus

By Adam Roberts

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Law enforcement investigated reports of an active shooter at the University of Arkansas on Monday. No threat was ever found.

Police received 308 landline calls and more than 30 911 calls reporting an active shooter at seven different buildings across campus. Some callers reported seeing a suspect or hearing gunshots.

“It’s looking as if this was another swatting or hoax call,” University of Arkansas Police Department assistant chief Matt Mills said.

False reports of active shooters were made at universities across the country over the past few days.

Classes were canceled for the day, but are expected to resume Tuesday. Housing, most dining, and transit services remained open.

Law enforcement had detained some people, but everyone had been released.

Timeline of alerts University of Arkansas students received a text message about a report of an active shooter at Mullins Library just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The message was sent through the university’s RazALERT emergency notification system.

Mullins Library is at the heart of campus, near the Student Union.

The message read:

“RazALERT Emergency Notification: Avoid the area of Mullins Library due to an active shooter reported. Avoid. Deny. Defend”

A new RazALERT was sent at 1:29 p.m.:

“Police are responding to multiple reports around campus. Continue to Avoid. Deny. Defend.”

Fayetteville Public Schools emailed parents saying all schools in the district are on secure status. No persons will be allowed in or out of the buildings.

