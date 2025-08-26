Indiana Republican state lawmakers set to visit the White House amid Trump redistricting push

By Alayna Treene, Jeff Zeleny, Arlette Saenz, CNN

(CNN) — A group of Republican legislators from Indiana are scheduled to visit the White House Tuesday, multiple sources familiar with the meeting told CNN, where the group is likely to discuss redistricting.

The White House sent the invitation to the state’s lawmakers in July, one of the sources said. The group is expected to meet in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The meeting with Indiana lawmakers comes amid a White House pressure campaign for Republican-dominated states to redraw Congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. President Donald Trump hopes to stop Democrats from winning back the House – where Republicans have a very narrow majority.

Republicans hold seven of the nine House seats in Indiana, so any changes are likely to target only one seat in northwestern Indiana, currently held by Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan. But a more aggressive redistricting effort could also try to include Rep. Andre Carson, who is from a far safer Democratic seat surrounding Indianapolis.

The afternoon meeting is not listed on Trump’s daily schedule, but a senior administration official told CNN the president is likely to at least drop by and greet the visiting Hoosiers.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray will be in attendance, sources familiar with the plans said. Huston’s daughter, Liz Huston, serves as an assistant to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The invitation the members received in late July did not include redistricting as a topic for the meeting, one source said.

Several Republican lawmakers have raised concerns about the potential political fallout from a mid-decade redistricting effort, and Indiana could emerge as a test case for whether state Republican leaders will be able to resist pressure from the White House as the redistricting arms race spreads beyond Texas and California.

Vice President JD Vance traveled to the Indiana Statehouse earlier this month, where he met with Gov. Mike Braun and state legislative leaders on the issue.

Braun and the state’s GOP leaders were noncommittal about redistricting efforts, CNN previously reported.

Tuesday’s meeting provides the White House another opportunity to urge the state’s Republican lawmakers to consider redrawing their maps to potentially gain more seats before next year’s midterm elections, even as many raise concerns about doing so years before the next census.

