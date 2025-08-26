High senior airlifted after on-field concussion; vows return to the game

By Marcie Cipriani

NEW KENSINGTON, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — The first game of Valley High School’s football season ended in a frightening scene Friday night when senior defensive back Joshua Dunlap was injured on the final play and later diagnosed with a severe concussion, his mother said.

Dunlap said he remembers the exact moment it happened at Valley Stadium.

He said he hit the quarterback, went down and couldn’t get back up.

“My teammate was trying to help me out. I tried to get up, but I just stumbled and fell back down,” he told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 on Monday. “I didn’t know what was happening.”

From the stands, Dunlap’s mother watched, powerless.

“My heart stopped,” said Jeannie Dunlap. “I couldn’t even get to him. They wouldn’t let me on the field.”

She said her 17-year-old son was airlifted to the hospital, where doctors confirmed a severe concussion.

As of Monday, Dunlap had returned to the practice field only in a supporting role.

He won’t participate until he completes concussion protocol and is cleared by doctors, his mother said.

“It was scary. It was very scary,” she added. “But I’m so proud of him. That’s my baby. And he’s determined.”

Determined is how Dunlap describes himself, too. Named player of the game before the injury, he said the hardest part is being sidelined during his senior year.

“It hurts. Because I really do want to be playing right now, but I can’t,” he said.

Despite the setback, Dunlap says he remains focused on returning and drawing the attention of college scouts.

“It’s a physical game. Stuff like that’s gonna happen,” he said. “I’m not afraid.”

Until doctors clear him, Dunlap plans to stay close to his teammates and the sport he loves—on the sideline for now, with his eyes on getting back on the field.

