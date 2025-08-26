Former cancer patient at Norton Children’s using nonprofit to give back to hospital

By Megan Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Seth Walsh was diagnosed with B-cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia, an aggressive, fast-growing cancer of immature white blood cells, when he was four years old. Since his diagnosis, 10-year-old Seth has relapsed four times.

“When we were on the unit, it was very sporadic for donations. And so you never knew what was going to be here,” said Michelle Walsh, Seth’s mom.

Knowing the struggles they faced during treatment, Seth and his mom are now using his nonprofit “Seth’s Squad” to keep the pantry stocked at Norton Children’s Cancer Institute.

Starting in June, the pair brings in everything from dinner items to snacks and drinks for pediatric cancer patients and families, every other Monday.

“We’ve supplied over 6,000 servings of snacks, microwavable meals and drinks. So 6,000 servings in ten weeks. It’s pretty impressive,” said Michelle.

When asked why he chose to do this, Seth’s answer was simple.

“It just feels nice to, like, give the kindness back. It’s basically treat people the way you want to be treated. And then it will always come back to you,” said Seth.

The pair hopes the pantry can become a space where families can relax and spend time with their children, without having to leave the hospital.

Seth’s squad relies on donations. The nonprofit has an Amazon wish list of items needed at the Norton Children’s Cancer Institute Pantry.

Along with keeping the pantry stocked, the organization has also announced a pickleball tournament raising funds for pediatric cancer in September.

