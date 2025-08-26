Anonymous tips lead to arrest in connection with ATV, dirt bike group that shot into car with children

By Chloe Godding

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City man was arrested and charged over the weekend in connection with a shooting that left two adults injured.

Lonny Waits was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

This stems from a shooting involving a group of ATVs and dirt bikes that allegedly followed a vehicle from the area of East 18th Street and Grand Boulevard to East 27th Street and Indiana Avenue.

The Kansas City Police Department called for tips regarding an incident on Aug. 16. Police said that the group followed the vehicle for several blocks before shooting into the car, which had children inside.

Court documents say that the two adult victims had just wrapped up some food deliveries with a 14-year-old and 2-year-old in the car when the group of ATVs and dirt bikes surrounded them and allegedly began kicking the vehicle and demanding that they pull over. One of the victims said he did not know why they were being followed.

As they continued to drive, one of the victims said he began hearing gunshots and covered his 2-year-old nephew’s body to protect him, which is when he was shot in the lower back, according to court documents.

The other victim was shot in the lower back area as well.

Court documents noted that one of the bullet holes was just 1 foot away from the toddler’s car seat.

City cameras also captured the shooting, showing an ATV rider shooting into the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police received two anonymous tips that pointed them to Waits. One tip highlighted a Facebook user who had a photo with a group of people, including Waits. Waits and others are allegedly a part of a criminal group that participates in illegal car shows and street racing, court documents said.

Another tip reported that the group of ATV and dirt bike riders went to a gas station on the same night of the crime, allowing police to get a clear view of Waits’ face.

Police later arrested Waits after a traffic stop.

A relative of Waits said they believed Waits “was capable of violence” but was hesitant to provide information to authorities, as they said they were concerned about retaliation from members of his criminal group.

The relative said Waits would be able to “easily” post bond and then he would likely flee to Texas, where he has connections.

