21 dogs found dead at boarding facility; investigation underway

By Molly Ormsbee, Lindsay Jones

ARGYLE, New York (WPTZ) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into the deaths of 21 dogs at a boarding facility in Argyle, New York.

Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said first responders were called to Anastasia’s Acres on Sunday for a report of deceased dogs at the facility. A total of 21 dogs were reportedly found dead and one was taken to an emergency animal clinic for care.

The sheriff’s department has not confirmed the dogs’ cause of death, and told our crew that their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Local veterinarians and members of the town’s animal control office were also helping police at the scene on Sunday.

Anastasia’s Acres has been in business since 2020, and provides boarding, daycare, training, grooming, and home care services for local dog owners, according to their website.

NBC5 reached out to the owners of the business for comment, but they did not respond. According to the sheriff’s department, the owners of Anastasia’s Acres are fully cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 518-747-4623.

