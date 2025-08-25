Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Top US cities for job growth in 2025 – and why it matters for homebuyers

Where are the jobs? When thinking about relocating or buying a new home, this question should be at the top of the list.

Why it matters: Even if you are happily employed, markets with strong job growth are likely to be more economically stable and have stronger future demand potential.

A healthy employment market supports a strong economy, signals which areas are thriving, attracts new residents, and experiences increased housing demand.

NewHomeSource, a new home listings site with customer reviews, analyzed recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the top markets for employment growth and identify what that might mean for your next move.

Top Job Markets

National job growth has slowed in 2025 relative to recent years, though most markets are still adding jobs. Even modest growth is a positive sign, especially in markets where both businesses and new residents are establishing roots.

“If you look across the country, it’s clear the Carolinas are dominating for job growth,” says NewHomeSource chief economist Ali Wolf.

Of the five markets with the highest total nonfarm employment growth from April 2024 to April 2025, four are in the Carolinas:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (+3.5% employment growth)

Charleston, South Carolina (+3.1%)

Charlotte, North Carolina (+2.5%)

Raleigh, North Carolina (+2.1%)

“Many of these metros have been migration hotspots for the past handful of years, and employers are following,” Wolf said. “Markets in the Carolinas offer a unique blend of attainable housing options and thriving job markets.”

Boise, Idaho (+2.7%) is the lone non-Carolina market in the top five for employment growth between April 2024 and April 2025.

High-Income Job Markets

When tracking employment growth, an important question to ask is what kinds of jobs are being added in a market. Roles in the tech, finance and professional services sectors tend to pay higher wages; markets with growth in these types of high-income industries can support homeownership and economic growth more directly.

An analysis of employment growth in high-income industries results in the same five markets as overall employment growth, but in a different order:

Charleston, South Carolina (+3.7% high-income job growth)

Charlotte, North Carolina (+3.2%)

Raleigh, North Carolina (+2.4%)

Boise, Idaho (+2.1%)

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (+1.6%)

High-Income Industry Laggards

Some markets that have experienced employment growth have fallen behind in high-income industries. For prospective home buyers, these markets may offer good deals in the short term, but it is important to keep an eye on their long-term outlook.

Markets to watch include:

San Diego (0.6% total employment growth; -1.7% growth in high-income industries)

Phoenix (0.7% overall growth; -0.9% high-income growth)

Chicago (0.5% overall growth; -1.2% high-income growth)

The Big Picture

Whether you are moving for work or personal reasons, employment trends can offer helpful insight into your new market.

Areas with strong employment growth — especially in high-income industries — can offer more economic stability and the potential for greater price appreciation. On the other hand, markets with slower growth may have more short-term price flexibility and a less competitive buying environment.

Understanding these trends can help you choose a location that aligns with your long-term goals.

