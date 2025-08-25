‘Show a different way’: Group uses conflict resolution to reduce crime

By La’Nita Brooks

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — With Kansas City recording 101 homicides to date, community leaders and residents gathered Saturday at Swope Park for a youth violence conflict-resolution seminar aimed at promoting community-driven solutions and steering young people away from violence.

The event, focused on practical steps youth can take immediately to change their circumstances, featured presentations and discussions intended to renew hope and connect young people with resources.

Lemuel Israel is an instructor with the seminar.

“Things that you can change immediately are what you take in, those conversations you’re having, who you surround yourself with,” said Israel. “Those are things that we can change now. And so, we’re giving those tangible instructions and solutions now.”

Organizers said the seminar emphasized mentorship and lived experience.

Zahara Israel is a facilitator with Saving Sarah’s Daughters, an organization dedicated to teaching biblical values and self-worth to young women.

“We want the youth to understand that there are a lot of us that have been through what they’re going through, and we’re able to show them a different way,” Israel said.

Attendees also urged young people to think before making decisions that could have lasting consequences.

“Let’s start to impact, touch and inspire the minds of our youth,” said Lemuel Israel. “That’s the goal. Let’s be that beacon of light.”

Organizers acknowledged that violent crime and domestic violence are on the rise across the city and said reversing those trends will require community engagement and effort.

“As far as it’s gotten and as bad as it’s gotten, it’s not too late,” said Lemuel Israel. “We’re going to impact who we impact.”

