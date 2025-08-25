Nevada state government offices closed after network security incident

By Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Nevada state government agencies are experiencing a “network security incident,” the office of Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday, prompting the closure of offices.

A news release obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicated officials were working to restore services but did not provide details of the incident, including whether it is believed to be malicious in nature.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to CNN the agency was assisting state officials in investigating the incident.

In a social media post, the Nevada Attorney General’s office said all state offices are closed, citing a “significant state network degradation affecting the ability to conduct normal business.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.