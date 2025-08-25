More than a dozen people killed in Israeli strikes on hospital in southern Gaza, including journalists

By Kareem Khadder, Abeer Salman, CNN

(CNN) — More than a dozen Palestinians were killed in a pair of Israeli strikes on a hospital in southern Gaza, according to the Nasser Medical Complex, including journalists from multiple outlets.

The hospital said at least 14 people were killed in the attack on Monday, including a number of journalists, and many more injured.

The journalists killed were Mohammad Salama, a cameraman from Al Jazeera, Hussam Al-Masri who was a contractor for Reuters, and Mariam Abu Dagga, who has worked with the Associated Press and other outlets throughout the war. Moath Abu Taha, a freelance journalist, was also killed in the strike, the hospital added.

Gaza’s Civil Defense organization said one of their crew members also died in the attack.

A first strike on the hospital hit the fourth floor of Nasser Medical Complex on Monday morning, the Palestinian health ministry said, followed by a second attack a short time later that hit ambulance crews and emergency responders.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment.

Video from the scene shows Dr. Mohammad Saqer, a hospital spokesman and head of nursing, holding up a blood-soaked cloth after the first strike when another explosion rocks the building, filling the air with smoke and sending people running for cover.

A live camera from Al Ghad TV shows emergency workers on a damaged staircase at the hospital when the second attack hits the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.