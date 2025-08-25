Man faces 78 charges after dozens of dogs found in poor conditions

By Graham Cawthon

CONWAY, South Carolina (WJCL) — One person has been arrested, and 39 dogs have been seized in connection with an animal care and treatment case in South Carolina.

Herbert Dozier, of Conway, faces 78 charges, including 39 felony counts of ill-treatment of animals.

On Thursday, officers received a tip from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources regarding the care and treatment of animals in the Merritt Drive area. Police who responded reportedly saw multiple violations, including dogs tied to trees and kept in improper kennels.

Following the investigation, the dogs were taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center for assessment, treatment and care. The animals are not currently available for adoption, fostering, rescue or public access.

