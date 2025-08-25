Man charged after attempting to escape while in a holding cell, deputies say

By Rebecca Smith

GUILFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A man is facing additional charges after attempting to escape while in a holding cell after being arrested, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 14, just before 4 p.m., Kurtis Asante, 27, was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department for misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and taken to the Guilford County Detention Center. He was then secured in a holding cell in the law enforcement area while awaiting fingerprinting and processing.

At approximately 8 p.m., Asante was removed from the holding cell to be fingerprinted and processed. He was then seated in a secured area for recent arrestees, where he waited to be seen by the intake screening nurse. At approximately 9 p.m., Asante stood up, walked through the processing area, and entered the pat search room through an unsecured door. The total distance walked was approximately 75 feet.

Once inside the pat search room, Asante pressed the intercom at the secured door that led back to the law enforcement area where his previous holding cell was. His actions in pressing the intercom button indicated an apparent attempt to get past the secured door. The intercom alerted detention officers at the booking desk that he was in an unauthorized area. The pat search room is secured by two doors on opposite sides that connect the law enforcement area to the detention area. All arrestees proceed through the law enforcement area, to the pat search room, and then to the detention area, prior to being assigned to a housing unit.

Asante did not enter an unsecured area of the detention center, did not leave a secured perimeter within the facility, and did not exit the building.

Detention staff, including the on-shift second lieutenant, immediately responded and escorted Asante back to his seat. He was secured in a holding cell until being dressed out and moved to a housing unit.

Asante was charged with misdemeanor escape from a county or city confinement facility. He was later released on a $500 unsecured bond.

The sheriff’s office is conducting a further review of Asante’s intentions in pressing the intercom button and will re-evaluate whether continued prosecution of the escape charge is appropriate.

