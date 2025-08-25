Final day of the Kentucky State Fair

By Megan Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Everything from the food to the thrills was on full display at this year’s Kentucky State Fair, where thousands flocked to experience the very best the commonwealth has to offer — and many say that’s exactly why it’s a can’t-miss event.

For some of the youngest fairgoers, the wonder began the moment they walked in.

“It’s big. I mean, it’s cool,” said Michael, who came from southern Indiana.

For Michael and his friend Briggs, the must-see attraction was the pumpkin competition — a jaw-dropping lineup where each one weighed more than 1,000 pounds.

“Yeah. I don’t think I could see this like, anywhere else. I don’t know where I’d find one,” Michael said.

The fair is as much about memory-making as it is about spectacle. Patrick Durham, of Hodgenville, has been coming for more than two decades and says the tradition runs deep.

“As a child, I remember coming as a child and my parents would bring me, and that was a highlight of our year. We say our money that we made and just brings good memories to me. I’m trying to get, and I swear to get choked up over a midway, but it just brings good, good memories for me,” Durham said.

Since those early visits, Durham founded The Sweet Shoppe in Hodgenville — now a staple vendor in the West Wing Hall, selling handmade fudge to longtime regulars and first-time visitors alike. When asked what keeps him coming back, he didn’t hesitate.

“I’d say just the people that I know. People that I’ve met, people that come back every year. As far as food goes, I like just about everything,” Durham said.

Speaking of food, the midway menus were as adventurous as ever, including a fan favorite this year: the ostrich burger.

And for adrenaline seekers, Thrillville delivered. The rides and attractions were a big hit for both young and old, offering high-flying excitement and easy family time.

Although the state fair is over, the countdown has already begun. It will be back again next year — on Aug. 20.

