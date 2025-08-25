‘Every day it hurts’: Family pleads for return of missing husband and father

By Grace Rodriguez

RICEBORO, Georgia (WJCL) — A family in Riceboro continues to search for answers in the disappearance of their loved one, Harold Eugene Clark Sr., who has been missing since Dec. 21, 2023.

Harold, a 64-year-old husband, father, and grandfather, has never missed a high school reunion or family gathering — until he vanished a year and a half ago.

“It’s not a good sign. Every day it hurts more and more,” said Shawndolyn Clark, Harold’s daughter.

Shawndolyn and her mother, Sharon Clark, recounted the events leading up to Harold’s disappearance with WJCL 22. Harold had spent time with friends near Briar Bay Community Park on the afternoon of his disappearance. He called Sharon to ask her to set aside some dinner for him, but he never made it home.

“You constantly wonder what happened. Why did it happen? Who knows why they won’t come forward?” Sharon said.

The next morning, Sharon received a call from Harold. He told her he had gotten lost in the woods.

That call was the last time anyone heard from him.

In October 2024, a hunter in McIntosh County stumbled upon Harold’s car in the woods. Sharon expressed her frustrations with the work done by detectives and the lack of progress in the investigation.

“I really don’t think we got treated fairly,” Sharon said. “It was like, ‘OK, we went out, we moved. We didn’t see anything. There’s no sign of foul play.’”

Sharon believes someone knows what happened and urges them to come forward.

“I’m angry because I know somebody knows something, but they won’t come forward and say anything,” Sharon said. “But you can be anonymous. Just tell the people what you heard, what you may know.”

The family’s plea for information continues as they hold onto hope for closure.

If you have any information about Harold Clark’s case, you are encouraged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

