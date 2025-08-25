EPA to take lead of emergency response at Smitty’s Supply in Roseland

By Brandon Decareaux

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Environmental Protection Agency is taking over as the lead agency on-scene in Roseland at Smitty’s Supply.

The EPA is mobilizing Emergency Rapid Response Services contractors to coordinate response efforts and continue operations.

The EPA plans to contain any remaining on-site hazardous materials and recover unburned material from the facility in ditches, ponds, and the Tangipahoa River.

The recovered materials will then be transported and disposed of in an EPA-approved facility.

To date, no injuries have been reported. Nearly 150 personnel are on-site, representing all levels of government and contracted support.

As of Monday morning, the fire is 90% contained.

