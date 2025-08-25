Community rallies around deputy after family’s home was allegedly targeted, set on fire

By Olivia Hickey

PURCELL, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A McClain County deputy and his family are receiving overwhelming community support after a fire destroyed their home.

Purcell has become a donation hub for people wanting to help the family impacted by the fire. Investigators said the suspect, who is accused of setting the fire, is believed to be behind a series of burglaries targeting law enforcement.

While the business was closed on Sunday, owners of the Knot Again Bar and Grill opened their doors to donations.

“This came in right before you guys got here,” said Shane McCraw, vice president of the Four Kings Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, Valley Chapter, as he showed bags of stuffed animals, clothes and bedding filling the Knot Again Bar and Grill.

The fire occurred Saturday morning, and the McClain County Sheriff’s Office reports that the suspect, who is in Light Horse Police custody due to his tribal descent, is believed to be responsible for the fire and a string of burglaries across the county.

“I was devastated and sad. That was his job. It shouldn’t go home. Home should be a safe place. His family should be safe,” McCraw said.

McCraw, who knows the deputy through their work in law enforcement, checked in with the deputy and his family.

“The deputy is in good spirits. We’re trying to navigate this time for his family. They’re looking in the right direction, looking forward,” McCraw said.

Since the incident, the Knot Again Bar and Grill and the Valley Chapter of the Four Kings Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club have collected thousands of dollars in monetary donations and everyday essentials.

“We had so many people reach out to us yesterday. Last night, we were open. We had multiple come in and just drop cash into the bucket, bring in items out,” said Bridget Smith, co-owner of Knot Again Bar and Grill.

Smith said the community’s response has been heartwarming, especially as strangers come together for a man who serves the community each day.

“They would get up from their table, go drop off money, and say, ‘What does the family need? Do you have sizes, information?’ We would give that to them,” Smith said.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the family’s property is totaled, and there is no timeline for the deputy’s return to work.

The restaurant and the motorcycle club will continue collecting donations for the foreseeable future.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. People can also help through Cash App by sending donations to $FourKingsOK, and the company says 100% of the funds will go directly to the family.

Those wishing to donate physical items can bring them directly to the Knot Again Bar and Grill in Purcell.

