New to the State Fair, Galaxy Groove beer raises funds for Minnesota State Academy for the Blind

By Derek James

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A new beer at the Minnesota State Fair is making waves for more than just its taste. Behind it is a brewer with a powerful story — and a mission to give back.

This year’s Minnesota State Fair features 70 brand-new specialty beers and drinks.

Below the bubbles is a beer called Galaxy Groove.

“It’s light crisp, has a lot of tropical notes and some citrus as well. Still a good malty backbone to it,” said Jeremy Brown, creator behind the American pale ale. “I am legally blind. Growing up, it was a lot of struggles getting around and trying to find things I can do and working the taproom has been great for that.”

Brown’s beer won the Boston Beer Company Homebrew competition and was picked up by Sam Adams.

His longtime friends at the Hideaway were so proud of his accomplishments that they made Galaxy Groove a state fair exclusive, with a portion of the proceeds of Jeremy’s beer going to the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind.

He credits his success to the types of programs and services they provide, making this a brew with a purpose.

“Giving back to young kids who are visually impaired, who are facing those same struggles. So being able to give back is huge. It means a lot to me,” Brown said.

Galaxy Groove is available at the Hideaway Speakeasy. It’s located in the upper west side of the Veranda at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.

