No evidence of shooter at University of South Carolina campus library despite alert, spokesperson says

By Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — There is no evidence of a shooter at the University of South Carolina’s campus library, a school spokesperson said Sunday, after a schoolwide alert about a shooter who had been reported to be on the Columbia campus.

“We received an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at the Thomas Cooper library,” a university spokesperson, Jeff Stensland, told CNN affiliate WIS-TV. “At this point, we have no injuries, and we have no confirmation that there actually was a shooter at the library.”

EMS crews are treating a couple of students for minor injuries that occurred during evacuation, the university said in an update.

The university issued its first alert just after 6:30 p.m. and followed up with a description of a possible suspect.

Around 7:10 p.m., another alert said there was no evidence of an active shooter, but police were still searching the area.

Authorities are clearing the library floor by floor out of an abundance of caution, Stensland added.

Sunday’s incident comes days after reports of active shooters at Villanova University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga turned out to be false.

It’s unclear what led to Sunday’s report at the University of South Carolina. CNN has reached out to the university and local police for more information.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Cindy Von Quednow and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.