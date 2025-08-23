Oklahoma grapples with rising fentanyl overdose deaths

By Jordan Ryan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma is facing a significant increase in fentanyl-related deaths, with numbers rising from 50 in 2019 to 609 in 2022, as experts in the substance disorder treatment industry intensify efforts to combat the crisis.

Drew Laboon, CEO of Pathways to Recovery, shared insights into the complexities of substance abuse treatment.

“Everyone that struggles with mental use disorder or substance abuse is looking to escape,” Laboon said. “I lived that life for a long time as someone who has recovered from substance use disorder.”

Laboon noted the challenges posed by new drugs entering the market, which complicate treatment efforts.

“There is a lot of new popular benzos out there that they are mixing with fentanyl so that is good to watch for as well,” he said.

The impact of substance abuse continues to rise, with a reported 129% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2023.

“60 percent of overdose deaths are methamphetamine,” Laboon said. “It’s still the main one but fentanyl is becoming so accessible.”

Laboon described the dangerous allure of fentanyl for those prone to opioid use disorder.

“Fentanyl is for people who are prone to opioid use disorder and can be an incredible high and when I am stuck in a substance abuse cycle I am in a Russian roulette,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of intervention and the protections offered under the Good Samaritan law. “

Provisions under the good Samaritan law protect those who are providing nasal naloxone and life-saving care in the state,” Laboon said. “Naloxone you can still get for free in the state of Oklahoma by texting naloxone to 55155 and they will mail it to your house for free.”

Laboon encouraged those struggling with addiction to seek help without fear.

“Reaching out and asking for help is the strongest thing that you can do,” he said. “Don’t be embarrassed and stigmatized by the fact that you need help.”

